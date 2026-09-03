Ukraine hopes to join European Union as soon as possible without violating rules — Kachka

Ukraine intends to complete the process of joining the European Union as soon as possible and expects to be integrated as early as 2027, without violating the key rules and methodology of enlargement.

This was stated by Taras Kachka, who is set to officially take office this month as head of the Mission of Ukraine to the EU, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the accession negotiation process is only part of a broader agenda, in which Ukraine’s membership is viewed as a cornerstone of European security.

"The classic EU enlargement methodology can be applied quickly and flexibly enough to achieve the goal of Ukraine’s integration into the EU as early as 2027, without violating any rules of this methodology or the informal order," Kachka emphasized.

He noted that following the opening of the first negotiation clusters, the prospect of Ukraine’s membership has become a fully realistic goal for state institutions and partners in the EU.

Despite the view that the EU enlargement process can traditionally take up to 15 years for candidate countries and the EU itself to adapt, Ukraine aims to demonstrate its ability to meet all the established criteria more dynamically, Kachka emphasized.

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