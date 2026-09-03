Russians have found new escalation and do not plan to slow it down, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, due to the threat posed by Russian jet drones, the alarm has hardly subsided in many cities and communities.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Zelenskyy, 17 people are known to have been injured at the site where a drone struck a residential high-rise building in Odesa, including three children.

"Work is ongoing to address the aftermath of the strike in the Obukhiv and Boryspil districts. A number of State Emergency Service rescuers are battling a fire at a pharmaceutical company's warehouse. There were strikes on Nikopol, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi. In total, there has been damage in 13 regions just overnight," he noted.

See more: Russia has attacked 13 regions of Ukraine: homes and energy infrastructure have been damaged. PHOTOS

The president noted that in many cities and communities, anxiety remains high due to the threat posed by Russian jet drones.

"The enemy hasn't taken a break—the Russians have found a new way to escalate the conflict and have no plans to slow down. We need to step up our response and countermeasures, and accelerate European production of defense systems, particularly air defense—anti-missile and anti-drone systems. Europe can be self-sufficient and strong—a great deal has already been done toward this goal in recent years.

"And this is the only way it can protect itself and its way of life. Every day, we work with our partners on new defense packages. Thank you to everyone working toward our common defense. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine," he concluded.