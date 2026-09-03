Ministry of Defense has codified 1,526 new models of military equipment over past 8 months: nearly 91% of them are manufactured in Ukraine

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved and authorized the delivery of 1,526 new weapons and military equipment items to the Defense Forces over the first eight months of 2026. Nearly 91% of these items were manufactured in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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During the same period in 2025, the defense ministry codified 983 models of weapons and military equipment, 86% of which were Ukrainian-made.

This year, the Defense Forces’ arsenal was expanded with the latest models of unmanned aerial systems, including long-range "deep strike" drones, high-tech "middle strike" drones, and high-speed interceptor drones.

Also codified were models of armored vehicles and special armored cars, ammunition, communications equipment, electronic warfare/reconnaissance systems, ground-based robotic systems, multi-purpose vehicles, and more.

More high-tech weapons for the Defense Forces

Since the beginning of 2026, the largest number of high-tech military equipment models have been codified. Most of them are manufactured in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved the supply of new and modernized military equipment models to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Specifically:

565 Ukrainian UAVs;

256 rounds of ammunition;

139 communications devices;

86 UGVs;

64 electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance devices;

52 vehicles;

48 types of armored vehicles and special armored vehicles;

37 types of optical devices.

All models meet the requirements of modern high-intensity warfare.

Read more: Defence Forces test strike UGVs equipped with two Kalashnikov assault rifles

Codification of non-lethal equipment: what the military has received

In addition to the latest lethal weapons, the Ministry of Defense has approved the supply of a large number of domestically produced non-lethal military equipment items, which are essential for defenders to carry out their missions on the battlefield and in the rear.

The following have been approved for use by the Defense Forces:

26 domestically produced logistics equipment models;

21 training simulators;

19 engineering tools and demining equipment models;

10 equipment maintenance models;

3 models for radiological, chemical, and biological protection.

One of the Ministry of Defense’s priorities is to ensure that the Ukrainian military has a technological advantage over the enemy. That is why the list of codified models is dominated by the latest equipment that meets the demands of modern, high-intensity warfare.

Read more: "Dovbush T40" capable of striking targets in Siberia: Ministry of Defense has codified new UAV

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the Ukrainian INGUAR-4 armored tow truck, which is designed for the rapid evacuation from the battlefield of most special-purpose armored vehicles, both Ukrainian-made and foreign-made.