In Engels, Russia, an unknown assailant attempted to assassinate Russian Aerospace Forces General Mykola Varpakhovich, whom the SSU suspects of involvement in the missile strike on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.

ASTRA reports this, citing pro-Kremlin media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to their reports, the attack on a Russian Aerospace Forces officer took place in Engels. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

"An unknown assailant on a motorcycle attacked the soldier as the officer was leaving a store in the village of Probuzhdeniye. He fired two shots at the serviceman: one bullet hit him in the face, the other in the body. He was transported to Saratov with his injuries, where doctors are fighting to save his life. The attacker fled," the statement reads.

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According to online reports, the victim was Major General Mykola Mykolayovych Varpakhovich, commander of the 22nd Heavy Long-Range Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force.

On August 31, the SSU formally charged Mykola Varpakhovich in absentia; investigators believe he was involved in the missile strike on the "Okhmatdyt" Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. According to Ukrainian investigators, it was the long-range aviation units under Varpakhovich’s command that launched an Kh-101 cruise missile at the hospital from a Tu-95MS missile-carrying bomber.

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