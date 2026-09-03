Putin calls Ukraine’s partners "accomplices in terrorism" over Zelenskyy’s warning about Russian aviation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine’s Western partners of "complicity in international terrorism" because they did not condemn President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s warning about the danger to civilian aviation in Russian airspace. He also claimed that Ukraine’s actions were obstructing peace negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, Putin made the relevant statements on 3 September, Russian media reported.

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Putin claims "state terrorism"

The Kremlin leader mentioned strikes on civilian merchant vessels and claimed that threats had now allegedly also been made against civilian aviation.

"You have noted the seizure of civilian vessels and strikes on civilian merchant vessels, and now threats have been made to attack civilian aircraft. Of course, this is a manifestation of state terrorism. And it undoubtedly complicates the prospects for bilateral peace negotiations," Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian dictator expressed outrage at the lack of public condemnation from Western countries supporting Ukraine.

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Calls Ukraine’s partners "accomplices"

According to Putin, countries that fail to respond to such statements by Kyiv allegedly become complicit in "international terrorism."

"Those who remain silent, those who pay no attention to this – I primarily mean Ukraine’s Western allies – become accomplices in international terrorism. How else could it be? It cannot be interpreted in any other way," he said.

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