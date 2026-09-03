"Kasta-2E2" radar was destroyed by Defense Forces in TOT of Zaporizhzhia, - General Staff

On September 1, 2026, the Defense Forces struck the radar antenna and the radar station of the "Kasta" radar system in the Vyshneve area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This is stated in a press release from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET

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What is known?

The "Kasta-2E2" (39N6) is a Russian-made mobile three-coordinate radar system designed to detect and track air targets at low and extremely low altitudes, determine their coordinates, and transmit data to enemy air defense command centers. It detects aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly those flying at low altitudes.

"The surveillance range is 5–150 km in range and up to 6 km in altitude; the detection range for a small UAV at an altitude of 60 m is 30–44 km, depending on the height of the antenna mast, which can be raised to 50 m.

The estimated cost of the station, depending on the configuration, ranges from $60 million," the General Staff added.

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