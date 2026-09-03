No need to buy up food: there will be no shortage in Ukraine – Agrarian Policy Minister Vysotskyi

Russian strikes on warehouse and logistics infrastructure have not created a threat of long-term food shortages in Ukraine. Ukrainians do not need to buy food in bulk; a basic stockpile recommended for wartime emergencies is sufficient.

According to Censor.NET, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said this during a briefing, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

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No need to stock up on food for months

According to Vysotskyi, the food supply situation does not require Ukrainians to create additional stockpiles.

"There is nothing new regarding what people should have during wartime; nothing has changed here. People should have a minimum stockpile. There are no grounds for keeping more than a month’s supply," the minister noted.

He stressed that there are currently no threats to food supplies comparable to those that arose at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

At the same time, damage to infrastructure and the restructuring of logistics routes may cause occasional delays in the delivery of goods.

Read more: There is no shortage of products in Dnipropetrovsk region, there is increased demand for salt and cereals, - RMA

Food prices may rise by approximately 2.5%

The restructuring of logistics will also affect prices. According to Vysotskyi, additional costs may cause food prices across Ukraine to rise by approximately 2.5% on average.

This is a general macroeconomic estimate for food products. Price trends for individual products may vary.

The basic recommendation for the public remains unchanged: to keep approximately a month’s supply of food, taking into account the needs of a particular person or family.

Read more: Most warehouses were damaged by Russian strikes in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Vysotskyi