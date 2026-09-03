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Series of explosions heard in Kyiv: two injured in Darnytskyi district, including child (updated)
A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv. The city is under attack by jet-powered drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defence was operating in the capital.
The Air Force reported that jet-powered UAVs were moving erratically over the capital.
Updated information
Later, Klitschko reported that UAV debris had fallen onto the roadway in the Darnytskyi district. Two people were injured.
Two cars were damaged.
The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that cars on the roadway had been damaged by falling debris during the enemy attack. A 12-year-old child was injured.
Background
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that the Russians had found a new form of escalation involving jet-powered drones and did not intend to slow it down.
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