ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
17879 visitors online
News Italy’s support for Ukraine
1 674 20

Khmara in conversation with head of Italian Ministry of Defense Crosetto: Ukraine is preparing its own war plan

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crozetto.

The ministry's press office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Ministry of Defense reported that the parties discussed security challenges, the situation on the front lines, Ukraine’s actions against the enemy, and the key needs of the Defense Forces.

Хмара провів розмову з міністром оборони Італії Крозетто

See also: Putin Aims to Seize All of Ukraine, Not Just the Donbas, Says Khmara

"One of the main threats right now is jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles. Russia is ramping up their production and intensifying its terror campaign against Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv," emphasized Yevhen Khmara.

"Therefore, we are counting on our partners’ support for critical priorities: funding, the supply of specific types of weapons—primarily air defense systems—as well as technology and means to defeat the enemy," the statement reads.

Хмара провів розмову з міністром оборони Італії Крозетто

Khmara also stated that Ukraine is preparing its own war plan and stepping up asymmetric actions against Russia to minimize its ability to wage war.

Read on "Censor.NET": Fedorov has become an advisor to Italian Defense Minister Crozetto, but will remain in Ukraine

Author: 

Italy (317) Yevhenii Khmara (46) Guido Crosetto (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 