Khmara in conversation with head of Italian Ministry of Defense Crosetto: Ukraine is preparing its own war plan

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crozetto.

The ministry's press office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Ministry of Defense reported that the parties discussed security challenges, the situation on the front lines, Ukraine’s actions against the enemy, and the key needs of the Defense Forces.

See also: Putin Aims to Seize All of Ukraine, Not Just the Donbas, Says Khmara

"One of the main threats right now is jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles. Russia is ramping up their production and intensifying its terror campaign against Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv," emphasized Yevhen Khmara.



"Therefore, we are counting on our partners’ support for critical priorities: funding, the supply of specific types of weapons—primarily air defense systems—as well as technology and means to defeat the enemy," the statement reads.

Khmara also stated that Ukraine is preparing its own war plan and stepping up asymmetric actions against Russia to minimize its ability to wage war.

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