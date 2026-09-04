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Russians have advanced near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing near three settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Mali Shcherbaky (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), Huliaipilske (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Varvarivka (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy advances near Holubivka and Stupochky in Donetsk region – DeepState

Updated maps

DeepState – enemy advances on 4 September
DeepState – enemy advances on 4 September
DeepState – enemy advances on 4 September

 

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2353) Vasylivskyy district (122) Polohivskyy district (336) Mali Shcherbaky (5) Varvarivka (5) Hulyaypilske (10) DeepState (553)
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