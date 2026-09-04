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Russians have advanced near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing near three settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Mali Shcherbaky (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), Huliaipilske (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Varvarivka (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.
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