86% of defence industry enterprises confirmed their status as critically important – Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has completed its review of decisions designating defence-industrial complex (DIC) enterprises as critically important.

The ministry reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, as of 1 September 2026, 86% of the DIC enterprises subject to the review had confirmed their status as critically important.

Simplified confirmation of critical status

The review concerned decisions designating enterprises as critically important that had been adopted before 7 July 2026. A simplified procedure applied to most enterprises, meaning they did not have to resubmit a complete package of documents.

In particular, the procedure was available to:

contractors and subcontractors under defence contracts whose defence-related activities account for more than 50% of their total production output;

Defence City residents;

certain manufacturers of explosives and ammunition;

enterprises in the defence-industrial complex, aircraft manufacturing and space sectors that had previously obtained the status based on a combination of criteria.

Read more: Private defence industry surpasses state sector in supply volumes

The Ministry of Defence said that to confirm their status, these enterprises submitted documents demonstrating that they continued to meet the criterion on which the ministry had previously designated them as critically important.

Enterprises that successfully passed the review retained their status as critically important and the right to exempt employees liable for military service from mobilisation in accordance with the law.

How the remaining enterprises can confirm their status

Following the review, 14% of enterprises failed to confirm their status as critically important. To obtain it, they may submit a complete package of documents to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine under the current procedure.

The Ministry of Defence will assess whether each enterprise meets the established criteria and issue a corresponding decision based on its review.

Read more: Defence City now has over 50 Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment – Ministry of Defence