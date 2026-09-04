Russia attacks Ukraine with jet-powered UAVs on evening of 4 September, Air Force says

On the evening of 4 September, a Russian drone attack is ongoing. Air raid alerts have been declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Zhytomyr from the east, it was reported at 7:09 p.m.

A UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia, it was reported at 7:13 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Mykolaiv from the north, it was reported at 7:14 p.m.

Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV passing Ukrainka and heading towards Boiarka/Vyshneve, it was reported at 7:22 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Mykolaiv from the north, it was reported at 7:24 p.m.

Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV passing Kaharlyk and heading towards Vasylkiv; a jet-powered UAV heading towards Ukrainka, it was reported at 7:29 p.m.

Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Vasylkiv from the south, it was reported at 7:35 p.m.

Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV passing Boiarka and heading towards Kotsiubynske, it was reported at 7:39 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Vasylkiv from the south, it was reported at 7:40 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Mykolaiv from the north, it was reported at 7:40 p.m.

Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Kotsiubynske, it was reported at 7:45 p.m.

Zhytomyr region: a jet-powered UAV passing Pavelky and heading towards Ozerne/Zhytomyr, it was reported at 7:50 p.m.

Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Bucha and Irpin from the north, it was reported at 7:53 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Mykolaiv from the north, it was reported at 7:54 p.m.

Read more: "If Russian Federation is involved in drone attack in Leipzig, then this constitutes state terrorism," - Brantner, leader of German Greens