The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out their assigned tasks to defend Ukraine, as planned.

This was reported by the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne."

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"A ceasefire cannot be unilateral or asymmetrical; otherwise, it would pose a threat to the lives and health of service members. Therefore, the objectives of the defensive operation are currently being fully carried out," said the source.

During a broadcast on Suspilne Studio, Dmytro Filatov, commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, stated that there is an order from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine not to engage targets at operational depth. As for the tactical level, no restrictions on firing or combat operations have been imposed on the unit.

The media continue to receive information from units of the Defense Forces regarding instructions to observe a ceasefire. Sources from the headquarters of two brigades in the Donetsk region deny reports that a ceasefire has been implemented, as do sources from a brigade stationed in the northern Kharkiv region.

At the same time, according to "Suspilne," the command of the "North" Operational-Tactical Group received an order to implement a ceasefire, effective as of this morning.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—will travel to Moscow and Kyiv on September 5–6. They will meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. This was also confirmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Defence forces have been ordered to observe ceasefire on front line from 5 to 8 September