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News ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
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Defence forces have been ordered to observe ceasefire on front line from 5 to 8 September

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will observe a ceasefire from 5 to 8 September – details

Units of the Defence Forces have been ordered to observe a ceasefire along the entire front line from 5 September to 8 September.

This was reported by sources at UP, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the publication’s sources, from midnight on 5 September to 23:59 on 8 September, Defence Forces units have been ordered to observe a ceasefire.

"An order has been issued to cease fire along the entire front line until 8 September. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will respond in kind to any violations by the Russians," wrote "Ukraine Context", a source close to the Office of the President.

See more: 19-year-old soldier Artom Sinevych (Art) killed in Sumy region: He was returning from his first combat mission. PHOTO

There is no official information as of yet.

What led up to this?

  • As a reminder, US President Donald Trump’s special envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — are travelling to Moscow and Kyiv on 5–6 September. They will meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. This has also been confirmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read also: 207 clashes in 24 hours on the front line: the heaviest fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction, – General Staff

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Ukrainian Armed Forces (3869) war in Ukraine (5226) ceasefire (282)
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