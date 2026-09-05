Defence forces have been ordered to observe ceasefire on front line from 5 to 8 September
Units of the Defence Forces have been ordered to observe a ceasefire along the entire front line from 5 September to 8 September.
This was reported by sources at UP, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the publication’s sources, from midnight on 5 September to 23:59 on 8 September, Defence Forces units have been ordered to observe a ceasefire.
"An order has been issued to cease fire along the entire front line until 8 September. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will respond in kind to any violations by the Russians," wrote "Ukraine Context", a source close to the Office of the President.
There is no official information as of yet.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, US President Donald Trump’s special envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — are travelling to Moscow and Kyiv on 5–6 September. They will meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. This has also been confirmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password