EU and Ukraine to hold first meeting of Drone Alliance on 11 September

Drone Industry

The EU and Ukraine will hold the first meeting of the Drone Alliance in Brussels on 11 September. The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of drone technologies and counter-drone systems in European Union countries.

As reported by Censor.NET, Euractiv reports, citing sources.

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According to the publication, European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also bring together 19 drone manufacturers from EU countries. They include ORQA, Indra Group, Fincantieri, WB Electronics/WB Group, Destinus, Delair, RSI Europe, TERMA A/S and Quantum Systems.

Ukraine will be represented by Skyfall Industries, Greentech Harvest, Tencore, Deviro, Vyriy Industry, the research and production company ATHLON AVIA, TAF Industries, UFORCE and F-Drones.

Participants to discuss next steps

According to Euractiv’s sources, the first meeting will focus primarily on assessing the current situation. Participants are expected to set a timetable for further action and discuss the first joint measures.

Simonas Satunas, head of the cabinet of Commissioner Kubilius, said the European side was seeking to learn from Ukraine’s experience in developing its drone industry.

"We are trying to learn a lot from them: how the ecosystem functions and how the government and the drone industry work together," Satunas said.

Alliance proposed by Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen first proposed creating the Drone Alliance in her State of the Union address last year.

The initiative became part of the EU’s efforts to strengthen the protection of member states’ airspace against drone incursions.

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