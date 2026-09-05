Russia’s strikes on airports are reaction to preparations for visit by US representatives. – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russia carried out strikes on civilian targets in various regions of Ukraine. Five people were killed in Kam’yanske, and shopping centres and airports were also attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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People have been killed in Kam’yanske

Last night, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in Kamyanske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Four people were killed in the attack (as of 12.00, five deaths have been reported – ed.), and a further five were injured.

"Four people were killed and five more were injured. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

Russia has damaged residential buildings and shopping centres

According to the president, residential buildings in several regions of Ukraine were damaged as a result of overnight Russian attacks.

"Ordinary residential buildings have been damaged in many regions – in Kherson, Boryspil and the Kharkiv region. In Sumy and Mykolaiv, shopping centres were struck by drones," Zelenskyy reported.

Russia attacked airports in Kyiv and Boryspil

The President specifically highlighted the strikes on the airports in Kyiv and Boryspil.

"There were also demonstrative Russian strikes on our airports overnight – in Kyiv and Boryspil. These were specifically targeted, for the first time in a long while," Zelenskyy noted.

He suggested that the attacks may be linked to discussions regarding the possibility of the American side arriving in Ukraine by plane.

"Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations regarding the possibility of the US delegation using a plane to arrive in Ukraine and land at Kyiv Airport or Boryspil Airport," the president said.

According to him, Russia is reacting in this way to US diplomatic efforts.

"Russian-Iranian ‘Shaheds’ in response to US diplomacy," Zelenskyy stated.

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Ukraine to adjust its operation regarding Russian airspace

The President stated that Ukraine has taken note of Russia’s actions and is planning a response.

"We have noted this Russian move and will accordingly adjust our operations regarding Russian airspace next week, as it has become dangerous due to the presence of drones and missiles in the sky," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasised that Ukraine has no intention of jeopardising diplomatic efforts.

"Of course, there are no threats to diplomacy on our part, nor will there be," the President emphasised.

"Ukraine is keen to bring about peace. Russia will be held accountable for its actions," Zelenskyy added.