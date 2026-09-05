Enemy struck civilian facilities throughout night: damage and destruction reported in 9 regions – Koretskyi

Throughout the night, the Russian invaders struck residential buildings, businesses, and energy, warehouse, and transport infrastructure in the Kherson, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

As reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

At least five people were killed and five others injured in a strike on a civilian enterprise in Kamianske. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. Emergency services are operating wherever the security situation permits.

"Russia is deliberately striking civilian facilities, enterprises and businesses. The purpose of such attacks is not only to terrorize people but also to halt business operations, disrupt logistics and place additional pressure on the Ukrainian economy," Koretskyi emphasized.

Background

Residential buildings in Kherson, Boryspil and the Kharkiv region were also damaged in the overnight attacks, while Russian drones struck shopping malls in Sumy and Mykolaiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported targeted strikes on airports in Kyiv and Boryspil.

Read more: Government recommends that Kyiv shorten curfew – from 01:00 to 05:00, – Koretskyi