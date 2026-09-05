Ukraine cannot yet count on ’Shahed’ jet interceptors, - Ihnat

Ukraine already has prototypes of jet drone interceptors, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot yet fully rely on them.

According to Censor.NET, this was explained by Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat in a comment to Liga.net.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, high-speed ‘Shaheds’ are currently being destroyed using aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems and light air defence systems.

"The air force is in action, and the anti-aircraft missile forces are in action. If a drone is within the range of short-range air defence systems or man-portable air defence systems, the relevant systems are deployed," explained Ihnat.

He noted that there have already been isolated cases of jet-powered UAVs being shot down by interceptors, although their proportion remains small for the time being.

"It’s a question of testing, scaling up and building the necessary capacity," said the Air Force spokesperson.

Read more: Russian night-time attack: all cruise missiles launched during night were shot down by air defence forces, - Air Force