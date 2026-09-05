Strengthening air defence, preparations for ’Ramstein’ and development of joint defence industry: Khmara held talks with Pistorius

The Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara, held a telephone conversation with the German Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine is drawing up a defence plan

As reported, Khmara informed Pustorius that Russia had stepped up its aerial attacks. The key threats at present are jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles.

"Ukraine is drawing up its own defence plan and is already carrying out asymmetric actions that are yielding results. At the same time, strengthening defences against Russian strikes as quickly as possible remains a priority," the statement reads.

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Defence requirements

The ministers also discussed the funding of defence needs. The Ministry of Defence is conducting an audit of resources and human capital within the Defence Forces. However, financial support from partners remains crucial to Ukraine’s resilience.

They also focused on preparations for next week’s "Ramstein" meeting.

"Another priority is the development of a joint defence industry. The focus is on increasing the production of Ukrainian solutions and closer cooperation between the defence industries of Ukraine and Germany," the Ministry of Defence added.

Khmara expressed his gratitude for the extremely important support and leadership shown by Germany in its work with other partners.