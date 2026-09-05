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Russian attacks on Kyiv region: two killed, 28 sites damaged in five districts
Today, 5 September, the Kyiv region once again came under enemy attack, resulting in fatalities.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As of 6:00 p.m., a total of 28 sites had been damaged in five districts of the region. These include private homes and apartment buildings, warehouses, railway tracks, the premises of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles.
Details
- Unfortunately, two people were killed in the Bucha district.
- In the Fastiv district, State Emergency Service rescuers are battling a fire caused by the enemy attack. No casualties have been reported there.
Emergency services continue working at the sites and documenting the aftermath.
Residents of the Kyiv region are urged not to ignore air raid alerts.
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