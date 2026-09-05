Russian attacks on Kyiv region: two killed, 28 sites damaged in five districts

Today, 5 September, the Kyiv region once again came under enemy attack, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

As of 6:00 p.m., a total of 28 sites had been damaged in five districts of the region. These include private homes and apartment buildings, warehouses, railway tracks, the premises of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles.

See more: Rescuers battle warehouse fire in Kyiv region under threat of follow-up strikes. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Details

Unfortunately, two people were killed in the Bucha district.

In the Fastiv district, State Emergency Service rescuers are battling a fire caused by the enemy attack. No casualties have been reported there.

Emergency services continue working at the sites and documenting the aftermath.

Residents of the Kyiv region are urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region: three districts were hit, and there are casualties. PHOTOS