Enemy carries out 38 attacks in Pokrovsk direction. Over 200 combat engagements recorded across frontline – General Staff

A total of 209 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the frontline situation as of 10:00 p.m. on 5 September, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The aggressor carried out 55 air strikes using 187 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,403 kamikaze drones, and conducted 1,702 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy has carried out one air strike using three KABs, conducted five assault operations, and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 18 times since the beginning of the day, including once with an MLRS.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units nine times towards Kozacha Lopan, Prylypka, Lyman, Izbytske, Zakharivka, Kupyne, Mala Vovcha, Vodiane and Khatnie. Two assault operations are still ongoing.

Read more: "Kasta-2E2" radar was destroyed by Defense Forces in TOT of Zaporizhzhia, - General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions six times, conducting assault operations towards Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka and Borivska Andriivka. One attack is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Novoselivka and Lyman. Fighting continues.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces stopped an attempt by the invaders to advance near Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders launched an assault towards Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and towards Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Toretske, Sofiivka and Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.

The enemy carried out thirty-eight attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance towards Dorozhnie, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vodiane, Shevchenko, Chernihivka, Matiasheve, Serhiivka, Vasylkivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka.

Read more: Destruction of MiG-29 aircraft and Ka-27 helicopter confirmed. Enemy ammunition and logistics depots struck – General Staff

According to preliminary estimates, 43 occupiers were eliminated, and eight were wounded there today; three vehicles, two guns, two pieces of special equipment, and 23 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four guns, two vehicles, two UAV command posts and 57 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 331 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted no assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Verkhnia Tersa and Hirske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attempt to advance near Pavliky.

Read more: 173 combat engagements occurred at front, enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation were reported in the other directions.