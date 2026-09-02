Destruction of MiG-29 aircraft and Ka-27 helicopter confirmed. Enemy ammunition and logistics depots struck – General Staff

On September 1 and during the night of September 2, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck several military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was struck

An enemy ammunition depot was struck in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region.

A logistics depot belonging to an occupying forces unit was also struck in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region.

An area where enemy weapons and military equipment were concentrated was struck in Rechytsia, Bryansk region, Russia.

The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed.

Read more: Russian airspace is becoming completely unsafe – Zelenskyy warned airlines of risks of flying there

Confirmation of previous strikes

The General Staff said that analysis of additional data had confirmed the destruction of a Ka-27 helicopter near Yeysk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on August 30, 2026.

The destruction of a MiG-29 aircraft near Millerovo airfield in Russia’s Rostov region on August 27, 2026, was also confirmed.

Read more: Major fire at ’Novatek-Ust-Luga’: Defence Intelligence and Defence Forces carried out deep-strike operation