Witkoff and Kushner promised to draw on "Putin’s assessments of ways to end war" during their meetings in Kyiv, - Ushakov

YuriI Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, summarised the visit to Moscow on 5 September by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special representatives of US President Donald Trump.

Ushakov’s statements are quoted by the Russian state propaganda agency TASS, reports Censor.NET.

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The Kremlin’s account of the talks

"The conversation lasted over three hours – three hours and ten minutes, to be precise. It was substantive, constructive, extremely frank and trusting," said Putin’s adviser.

According to Ushakov, Witkoff and Kushner allegedly "promised to use, during tomorrow’s talks in Kyiv, the assessments regarding ways to resolve the war put forward by Putin".

The Kremlin official also stated that "the US representatives had prepared thoroughly for their trip to Moscow and had formulated a whole series of proposals on ways to resolve the conflict".

Ushakov claims that Putin and Trump will maintain personal contact, and that work through Witkoff and Kushner will also continue.

He also said that, during his meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, Putin had highlighted the alleged "successes" of Russian troops in the war and expressed confidence in achieving its objectives. According to Ushakov, the Russian dictator, during his meeting with Trump’s representatives, emphasised the "need to eliminate all the root causes of the war and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing joint work with the US to find political and diplomatic solutions".

Furthermore, he stated that the talks were not limited to Ukraine, but also covered potential major Russian-American projects.

Read also: Putin stated at a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner that Russia would not attack Kyiv from midnight on Saturday

What led up to it

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The talks lasted over three hours.

Read also: Witkoff described the meeting with Putin as "one of the most memorable moments" of his life