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Treasury sanctions coordinator joins US special envoys’ delegation in Moscow - Axios
During the visit to Moscow by U.S. President’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. delegation included Gene Lang, who is temporarily leading the coordination of sanctions policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Axios.
New Details
According to the publication, Lang took part in a preparatory meeting with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev, but was not present at the meeting between Witkoff and Kushner with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
It is noted that this official's participation may indicate that U.S. sanctions against Russia were discussed during the negotiations.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow.
- At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The negotiations lasted more than three hours.
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