Treasury sanctions coordinator joins US special envoys’ delegation in Moscow - Axios

During the visit to Moscow by U.S. President’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. delegation included Gene Lang, who is temporarily leading the coordination of sanctions policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Axios.

Read more on our Telegram channel

New Details

According to the publication, Lang took part in a preparatory meeting with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev, but was not present at the meeting between Witkoff and Kushner with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that this official's participation may indicate that U.S. sanctions against Russia were discussed during the negotiations.

See more: Ukraine has prepared proposals: Zelenskyy held meeting with negotiating team ahead of his meeting with Trump’s envoys. PHOTOS

What led up to it