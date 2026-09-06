Russia destroyed three WHO warehouses in Ukraine: \organization is "deeply concerned" by \growing number of attacks on healthcare

Photo: World Health Organization Ukraine

Over the past three months, the Russians have destroyed three World Health Organization (WHO) humanitarian warehouses in various regions of Ukraine.

The organization reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the airstrikes destroyed medical supplies intended for frontline and hard-to-reach regions.

Which facilities were attacked?

The organization identified the following attacks:

On September 3, an airstrike in the Kyiv region destroyed one of the WHO’s main warehouses, where humanitarian medical supplies were stored.

A double attack two weeks ago on a WHO humanitarian warehouse in Dnipro resulted in the complete destruction of the facility. This led to the loss of half of the medical supplies and equipment intended to support approximately 225,000 people living in frontline and hard-to-reach areas.

Another warehouse used by the WHO in the Kyiv region was damaged during a large-scale wave of attacks on the city of Kyiv and the region in July.

See more: Russian forces attack three warehouses storing medicines. PHOTOS

It is worth noting that the WHO does not state that Russia carried out the strikes.

Deeply concerned

When humanitarian warehouses storing critically important supplies come under attack, the consequences extend far beyond the loss of buildings or equipment. This can lead to delays or disruptions in the delivery of essential medical care to the people who need it most. Right now, our teams are spending valuable time and resources moving supplies from one place to another to keep them safe—time and resources that should be devoted to providing medical care, not to protecting against attacks. "We are deeply concerned about the growing number of attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, particularly on humanitarian warehouses," said Silvio Domente, WHO Representative in Ukraine.

These attacks are part of a broader pattern affecting humanitarian operations across the country. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 20 attacks have targeted warehouses storing humanitarian supplies in 2026. The WHO has also confirmed 15 attacks on warehouses storing medical supplies since the beginning of the year.

Read more: Strike on Kyiv region: Russians damage one of WHO’s main warehouses in Ukraine

The WHO stated that, despite these challenges, it continues to work with the Ministry of Health and health partners throughout Ukraine to ensure the delivery of essential medical supplies to healthcare facilities and communities in need. Following the recent incidents, alternative storage methods have already been identified.

"We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that humanitarian medical aid continues to be provided throughout Ukraine. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Ukraine’s healthcare workers, who continue to provide care to their communities with extraordinary courage and resilience, despite the enormous challenges they face every day," Domente added.

In 2026, the WHO provided equipment and medical supplies to more than 300 healthcare facilities across Ukraine, including primary healthcare centers, hospitals, laboratories, and transit centers, reaching approximately 3 million people.