Despite war, 71% of Ukrainians consider themselves happy, - KIIS poll

71% of Ukrainians consider themselves happy, but one in six Ukrainians (16%) feels unhappy.

This is according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"The majority of Ukraine’s population considers themselves happy, with 31% stating that they are definitely happy and 40% choosing the option ‘more yes than no.’ Another 11% of respondents answered ‘both yes and no,’ reflecting the ambiguity of their attitude toward their own happiness. At the same time, 16% of respondents indicated that they are unhappy or somewhat unhappy," according to a press release from KIIS.

The survey demonstrates a high level of subjective happiness among Ukrainians even under difficult conditions.

Commenting on the survey results, KIIS Director General Volodymyr Paniotto noted: "These results demonstrate people’s extraordinary ability to adapt to very difficult circumstances, to recalibrate their expectations and values, and to maintain the ability to view their own lives positively. At the same time, 16% of Ukrainians feel unhappy, and behind this figure are millions of people for whom the consequences of the war, losses, health problems, financial difficulties, or personal circumstances remain extremely difficult."

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