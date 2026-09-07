On eve of "Ramstein", Ukraine provided NATO with list of its urgent air defense needs

On the eve of the "Ramstein" meeting, Ukraine provided NATO with a list of urgent needs for air and missile defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense reported this following an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of permanent representatives.

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Details

The meeting took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels, chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air and missile defense capabilities. It was convened at Ukraine’s initiative on the eve of the next "Ramstein" meeting.

Serhii Boiev, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration, together with Brigadier General Serhii Sobko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, presented the allies with a detailed assessment of current air threats.

"It is important to focus on helping Ukraine here and now. Timeliness is currently more important than volume. Drones and air defense systems will determine the course of this winter and whether Ukraine emerges from it weaker or stronger," Boiev emphasized.

The Ukrainian side provided a list of priority and urgent needs for air defense and missile defense systems.

Following the meeting, Ukraine called on its allies to shift from what is politically feasible to what is operationally necessary. This involves the rapid provision of additional capabilities directly related to protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

Ukraine also called on its partners to mobilize, by the end of the year, the resources necessary to fulfill NATO’s pledged level of military support for Ukraine, amounting to 70 billion euros.

Separately, the Ukrainian side emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense is in the security interests of the Alliance itself.

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