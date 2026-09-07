Russia’s ’elections’ in temporarily occupied territories: Kremlin has promoted collaborators on candidate lists, - CCD

Russia has drawn up the candidate lists for the "United Russia" party for the sham elections to the State Duma, including officials sent from Moscow and effectively depriving local collaborators of any representation.

This was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation, according to Censor.NET.

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"The 'electoral lists' of Putin’s party in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were headed not by local collaborators, but by 'Varangians' from Russia: State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky, former Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov and Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Navy," the CCD reports.

Unlike in the regions of the Russian Federation itself, where local leaders traditionally head the lists, the Kremlin has adopted a completely different approach in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Russian propaganda is attempting to portray the arrival of officials from Moscow as ‘successful integration’ and ‘special attention from Moscow’.

"However, the real reason is the opposite – it is manual control, total distrust of local collaborators and the tightening of direct control by the Kremlin," the experts noted.

Read more: 39 children and young Ukrainians have been rescued from occupied territories: they were forced to sing Russian national anthem and were being trained for service in Russian army