The occupiers have jailed a family from Kherson for supporting Ukraine: the husband was sentenced to 16 years, and his wife to 12

A family from the occupied Kherson region has been sentenced to long prison terms for supporting Ukraine. 42-year-old Volodymyr Hulchak was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for allegedly passing information about Russian military personnel to Ukrainian intelligence, whilst his wife, Olha, had previously been sentenced to 12 years for allegedly transferring funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is reported by the Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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The so-called Kherson Regional Court, which is controlled by the Russian Federation, has found Volodymyr Hulchak guilty of "treason". In addition to 16 years in a strict-regime prison, he has been fined 350,000 roubles.

According to Russian security forces, in September 2023 a man used Viber to pass on information to Ukrainian intelligence regarding the locations of Russian military personnel in the occupied Chaplynka district. The occupying forces claim that this information could have been used to carry out strikes on the locations where Russian military personnel and equipment were stationed.

Previously, the occupation court had also sentenced the man’s wife, Olha Hulchak, on charges of "treason" to 12 years in a general-regime prison.

Russian security forces accused her of providing financial support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In a video of the interrogation that was made public, the woman said that she had transferred money to an acquaintance in Chaplynka on six occasions and was aware that the funds were being used to support the Ukrainian military.

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