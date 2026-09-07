European Commission approves Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles using funds from €90 billion loan

The European Commission has approved Ukraine’s request to purchase interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems using funds from the EU’s €90 billion loan.

An EU official told Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the report, the European Commission approved Ukraine’s request to purchase missiles for Patriot air defence systems using funds from the €90 billion loan.

Read more: EU accelerates review of Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles – European Commission

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