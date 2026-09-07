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News Patriot missiles for Ukraine
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European Commission approves Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles using funds from €90 billion loan

Ukraine gets EU approval to buy Patriot missiles with loan funds

The European Commission has approved Ukraine’s request to purchase interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems using funds from the EU’s €90 billion loan.

An EU official told Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the report, the European Commission approved Ukraine’s request to purchase missiles for Patriot air defence systems using funds from the €90 billion loan.

Read more: EU accelerates review of Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles – European Commission

Background

  • EU member states received Ukraine’s request to use several billion euros from the €90 billion loan to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.
  • Earlier, the European Commission received a list of weapons from Ukraine on which it plans to spend most of the €6 billion remaining in the defence portion of the loan. Most items on the list are equipment manufactured in Ukraine and the EU, primarily drones.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said Ukraine had reached an agreement with the US on monthly deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles. However, he also reported a shortage, saying Ukraine needs to receive at least around 5% of US production of these missiles to get through the winter.

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EC (467) Patriot (359)
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