EU accelerates review of Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles – European Commission

The European Union has promised not to delay consideration of Ukraine’s request for interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems, although the final decision on the matter does not rest with the European Commission.

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said this at a press briefing, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

European Commission’s position

"Given the urgency, we are, of course, moving this issue forward as quickly as possible. However, given the need to obtain a derogation (because the missiles will be manufactured outside the EU and Ukraine — Ed.), the final decision rests with the member states, and we naturally hope it will be granted soon," Ujvari said.

The European Commission spokesperson added that Ukraine had provided the European Union with delivery schedules for Patriot interceptor missiles, but that the information was confidential.

Read more: U.S. to triple production of missiles for Patriot system and quadruple production for THAAD

Air defence discussed at closed meeting

Another European Commission spokesperson, Christian Wigand, said that EU member states had discussed air defence for Ukraine at a closed meeting the previous day, 2 September. According to him, the countries will provide additional assets to protect Ukraine’s skies, which the country urgently needs to save lives.

During the meeting, member states said they would announce the assistance themselves "when they deem it appropriate."

"The most important thing is that we have made further progress in providing air defence support," Wigand added.

Read more: EU has received request from Ukraine to pay for Patriot missiles using €90 billion loan: ’It’s moving in right direction’, - von der Leyen

Background