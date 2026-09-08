Europe must be at table in any negotiation format – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of European countries’ participation in diplomatic negotiations to end the war and said Ukraine is counting on security guarantees from both the United States and Europe.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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What is known?

Zelenskyy noted that European countries’ role is not only to provide financial assistance but also to be part of the diplomatic negotiating process.

"First of all, the Europeans – not just the Americans – have contacts with Russia at the diplomatic level. So Europe is very important at the negotiating table, and we understand that this is a matter of principle for us. Therefore, it is clear that they must be at the table in any negotiation format," the president explained.

Ukraine plans to be part of the European Union, and its membership depends on Europe, the head of state said.

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"That is why they are important to us, because we see our country’s life not only during the war but also after the war, as soon as possible, when the process of rebuilding our state begins," he explained.

According to the president, Ukraine will need security guarantees from both the United States and European countries to end the war. Europe, he noted, was therefore already present during the talks in Kyiv with the US delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on September 6.

Read more: "Russia is ready to bring about peace in Ukraine and hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks," - Peskov (updated)