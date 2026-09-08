The Kremlin insists that Russia is supposedly ready to make peace in Ukraine.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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What does Peskov say?

"Russia is ready to bring about peace in Ukraine and hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks," Peskov assured.

He also noted that Kyiv allegedly lacks flexibility when it comes to resolving the "conflict" (as the Russian Federation refers to the war it has unleashed in Ukraine).

Read more: "Kushner’s ’peace package’ contains some very good ideas," - Zelenskyy

As reported, Lavrov, for his part, stated that there are no peace talks and that the West should not "fuss" over new ideas.

Updated information

Peskov also noted that "the terms of peace for Kyiv will worsen as the negotiation process drags on."

According to him, the work of American negotiators on the "settlement in Ukraine" should be conducted quietly; the Kremlin does not wish to comment on it.

The spokesperson for the Russian dictator is convinced that the participation of representatives from European countries in discussions regarding the Ukrainian settlement in Kyiv could complicate the negotiation process.

Background

As a reminder, on July 23, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a meeting.

The Russian minister called on the U.S. "not to pump" Ukraine with weapons.

At the same time, Rubio stated that the U.S. would continue to sell weapons to Ukraine through NATO channels.

The U.S. Secretary of State also noted that the Russian proposals in Anchorage had failed because they were unacceptable to Ukraine.

Read more: Lavrov on accusations levelled at Russia over incident at Leipzig Airport: "This is start of real war"