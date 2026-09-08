There are no peace talks; West shouldn’t "fuss" over new ideas, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that no negotiations are currently underway to resolve the war in Ukraine.

He made this statement to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The absence of any outward signs that negotiations are proceeding calmly does not mean that such negotiations are taking place. There are none," said the minister of the occupying country.

According to Lavrov, Europe is "terrified" of the implementation of the "spirit of Anchorage."

"Europe understands that right now, if the Americans were to suddenly return to their initial proposals, as happened in Anchorage, Europe would be absolutely terrified. They immediately rushed to work with U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent him from reaffirming his own initiatives, which had been agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin. And so, in June of this year at the NATO summit, French President Emmanuel Macron proudly announced that it was all over—they had buried Anchorage, and Trump and the U.S. were back on their side. In other words, they’re all united against Russia," explained the foreign minister of the aggressor country.

Lavrov himself had previously said that the "spirit of Anchorage" was fading.

Also, according to the Russian minister, the West shouldn’t "fuss" over new peace ideas:

"A very interesting article appeared in one of the American publications, in which several pages are devoted to detailing how the West prevented Ukraine from signing the peace initiatives it had proposed—initiatives that we had accepted. So let them not get too carried away right now with their ‘new ideas.’"

Watch more: War against Ukraine must be brought to end so that there is no more Nazism in Europe, – Lavrov. VIDEO

Background

As a reminder, on July 23, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a meeting.

The Russian minister called on the U.S. "not to pump" Ukraine with weapons.

At the same time, Rubio stated that the U.S. would continue to sell weapons to Ukraine through NATO channels.

The U.S. Secretary of State also noted that the Russian proposals in Anchorage had failed because they were unacceptable to Ukraine.

Read more: Lavrov on accusations levelled at Russia over incident at Leipzig Airport: "This is start of real war"

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy subsequently reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Russia expects US response to strikes on Russian territory - Lavrov