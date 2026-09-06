Lavrov on accusations levelled at Russia over incident at Leipzig Airport: "This is start of real war"

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated that the West’s accusations against Russia over the drone incident at Leipzig Airport mark the start of a real war.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"They want war again"

"This is, in essence, the start of a real war. They’ve expelled the Consulate-General from Bonn… The ‘Russian House’ in Berlin is being closed down. "I remember that before the start of the Second World War – or, to be more precise, the Great Patriotic War – the Germans also closed their diplomatic missions… They want war again," Lavrov remarked.

He also expressed his confidence that "the Russian leadership will draw conclusions" from the statements made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"He is, in essence, coming to declare war on us. And the lessons of history have not been learnt at all. It turns out that these metastases of Nazism are beginning to resurface. This is a dangerous phenomenon. I believe the Russian leadership will draw the appropriate conclusions," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

Read more: "Russia is behaving in increasingly reckless manner," - Rutte on drones at Leipzig Airport

What led up to it