Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the "spirit of Anchorage" is evaporating.

He made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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What is known?

"They say that the 'spirit of Anchorage' has been destroyed by the actions of the United States. In Anchorage, the spirit was not the most important thing. The spirit is the atmosphere, which was friendly, mutually respectful, and constructive.

But the spirit is evaporating. Anchorage's main achievement is not the spirit, but the specific understandings reached on the basis of Trump's proposal and his team of negotiators," Lavrov said.

According to the head of the foreign ministry of the occupying country, " Russia's conscience is clear."

"We are committed to the understandings reached on the US proposals in Alaska," Lavrov added.

The minister noted that the "Anchorage understandings" imply serious compromises from Russia.

Read more: Lavrov: Russia will achieve return of "historically Russian lands" in Ukraine’s occupied territories "to their native harbour"

What preceded this?

Earlier, Lavrov said that after the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, Russia had hoped for full-scale cooperation with the US, but everything "looks the opposite."

According to media reports, Putin's history lecture prompted Trump to threaten to leave the summit in Alaska.

Read more: Putin’s invasion plans were secret even to Lavrov - Guardian