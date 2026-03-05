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"Spirit of Anchorage is evaporating," - Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the "spirit of Anchorage" is evaporating.

He made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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What is known?

"They say that the 'spirit of Anchorage' has been destroyed by the actions of the United States. In Anchorage, the spirit was not the most important thing. The spirit is the atmosphere, which was friendly, mutually respectful, and constructive.

But the spirit is evaporating. Anchorage's main achievement is not the spirit, but the specific understandings reached on the basis of Trump's proposal and his team of negotiators," Lavrov said.

According to the head of the foreign ministry of the occupying country, " Russia's conscience is clear."

"We are committed to the understandings reached on the US proposals in Alaska," Lavrov added.

The minister noted that the "Anchorage understandings" imply serious compromises from Russia.

Read more: Lavrov: Russia will achieve return of "historically Russian lands" in Ukraine’s occupied territories "to their native harbour"

What preceded this?

Read more: Putin’s invasion plans were secret even to Lavrov - Guardian

Author: 

Lavrov Sergey (360) Russia (13824) USA (7137)
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