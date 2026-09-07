War against Ukraine must be brought to end so that there is no more Nazism in Europe, – Lavrov. VIDEO
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the war against Ukraine must be brought to an end so that there is no ‘Nazism’ in Europe.
He made this statement during a speech to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), reports Censor.NET.
Details
"This war must be brought to an end in such a way that there is no more Nazism in Europe, which has once again spread its metastases here," he said.
Lavrov also repeated the claim about "Nazism" in Ukraine, which is typical of Russian propaganda.
According to the Russian minister, Merkel, Hollande and Poroshenko allegedly lied to Moscow.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Lavrov threatened Britain with consequences for its "direct involvement" in Ukraine’s strikes against Russia.
- He also said that the West’s accusations against Russia over the drone incident at Leipzig Airport marked the start of a real war.
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