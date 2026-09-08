Kremlin has threatened Ukraine over its refusal to accept terms of ’peace’: Russia is ’very close to victory’

The Kremlin has stated that it is absolutely confident of Russia’s victory in Ukraine and has threatened Kyiv with "unpleasant consequences" for rejecting its "peace proposals".

This was stated by Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, during a meeting with representatives of the Indian media; he was quoted by the Russian news agency ‘Interfax’, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Statement on an ‘imminent victory’

"We are confident that victory is very close. We have every confidence in our military capabilities and in the actions of our armed forces. Our military operations are proceeding very successfully," said Peskov, adding that despite this "progress", the Kremlin is "ready at any moment to move towards a peaceful settlement".

The spokesperson added that the Russian side had long since set out the conditions under which it would be prepared to agree to a ‘settlement’.

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A threat to Kyiv

Peskov stated that the longer Ukraine refuses to engage in the "peace process", the "increasingly unpleasant" the "situation in Kyiv and the demands placed upon it" will become.

When asked by media representatives to comment on the proposals put forward by the US President’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – who travelled first to Moscow and then to Kyiv at the weekend – Putin’s spokesperson replied that everything relating to the efforts of the American negotiators should take place "in silence".