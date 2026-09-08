Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 September, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 8 September, the Russian attack continues. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of air strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 7:03 p.m. – Reports were received of a jet-powered UAV heading towards Kyiv from Brovary.

At 7:07 p.m. – Kyiv. A jet-powered UAV over the city.

At 7:13 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV in the north of the Chernihiv region – heading towards Snivsk and Berezna.

At 7:14 p.m. – Kyiv Oblast: a jet-powered UAV flew past Kaharlyk, heading towards Obukhiv.

Updated information

7:31 p.m. – Jet-powered UAV near Vyshneve, heading west.

7:32 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs approaching Brovary and Boryspil from the east.

7:41 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs heading towards central Kyiv from the south.

7:52 p.m. – Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV passing Kaharlyk, heading towards Obukhiv.

8:00 p.m. – Kyiv region: jet-powered UAVs heading towards Vasylkiv.

8:03 p.m. – Jet-powered UAV in Kyiv region, heading towards Chabany/Kyiv.

8:06 p.m. – Kyiv. A jet-powered UAV over the city.

8:14 p.m. – Jet-powered UAV near Kozyn, heading towards Kyiv.

Updated information

At 8:22 p.m. – Chernihiv region: jet-powered UAVs passed Liubech heading toward Kyiv region.

At 8:26 p.m. – Kharkiv region: an attack UAV heading toward Derhachi from the north.

At 8:32 p.m. – Kyiv region: jet-powered UAVs heading toward Vasylkiv.

At 8:42 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward Sumy region.

At 8:46 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading toward Brovary in the direction of Kyiv.

At 8:49 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 8:53 p.m. – Kyiv. A jet-powered UAV over the city.

At 8:56 p.m. – A UAV heading toward/past Slatyne in the direction of Kharkiv.

At 9:05 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Kharkiv region.

At 9:19 p.m. – UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward the settlements of Synelnykove and Dnipro.

At 9:31 p.m. – Dnipropetrovsk region: a UAV heading toward Aviatorske/Dnipro.

At 9:34 p.m. – Attack UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv region from over the Black Sea.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv continues: warehouse in Holosiivskyi district hit again, two killed in Solomianskyi district (updated)

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

We previously reported that Russian strikes had burnt 84 hectares of Ukrainian forest in a week.