Drone attack on Kyiv continues: warehouse was hit in Holosiivskyi District (updated)

The enemy continues to attack Kyiv with drones. There is new damage in the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the new attacks

According to him, medical calls have been reported in the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Emergency crews have already been dispatched.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a fire broke out in an office building in the Solomianskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

See more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv region: fires at industrial sites, seven lorries destroyed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

Update

Klitschko later reported that in the Solomianskyi district, a small fire broke out and damage occurred in a four-story office building after debris from a UAV fell on it. People are still being evacuated from the upper floors of the building.

According to preliminary reports, there are casualties.

As of 12:14 p.m., another strike on warehouse buildings has been reported in the Shevchenkivskyi District. A fire is raging.

Emergency services are on the scene.

What led up to this?

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with missiles and 166 drones: air defence forces destroyed 175 targets.

In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people were killed and ten injured.

In addition, Russian forces struck a market in the suburbs of Odesa: social media reports state that the ‘7th kilometre’ has been destroyed.

See more: Combined Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, hall of residence, school, petrol station and business were damaged. State Emergency Service vehicle came under second strike. PHOTOS