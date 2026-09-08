Russia’s war against Ukraine may continue for years, Pentagon says

Russia is rebuilding its military capabilities and defense industry, so allies need to prepare for a prolonged war and for Ukraine to require sustained support.

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby said this on September 8 at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, Censor.NET reports.

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Support for Ukraine

"We must be prepared for a protracted conflict and for Ukraine's needs to persist over the coming months and years. We must also be prepared for other likely unforeseen contingencies," the official said.

Colby stressed that the current reality makes it even more important for Europe not only to support Ukraine but also to accelerate its own rearmament and reindustrialization.

Read more: U.S. ready to supply weapons to Ukraine with European funding, - Pentagon

Aid from Europe

"Europe must continue, and where necessary increase, its support for Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs through the PURL mechanism. The steady supply of ammunition and critical capabilities is effective. This remains vitally important to enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold the front line and prevent further advances by Russian forces," the senior Pentagon official noted.

According to Colby, European countries must also begin planning now for sustained procurement, both to support the long-term reconstitution of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to meet their own defense needs.

Against this backdrop, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Ukraine's allies to increase military support, saying they must "dig deeper" to find the necessary resources.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara emphasized the critical importance of drone warfare, saying that up to 90% of battlefield success depends on these weapons. He asked allies to make the necessary financial decisions by November in order to see results on the battlefield in winter.

Read more: Zelenskyy summed up Ramstein and European Council: Ukraine is strong, partners confirm support