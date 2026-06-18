U.S. ready to supply weapons to Ukraine with European funding, - Pentagon

The United States is prepared to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, provided they are procured by its European allies.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby made this statement during a meeting of the Ramstein-format Defense Contact Group, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The U.S. is ready to provide weapons

According to Colby, European NATO members have already taken a leading role in supporting Ukraine’s defense and providing financial assistance. He noted that the U.S. defense industry is ready to ensure the production of the necessary weapons, including interceptor missiles.

At the same time, the Pentagon representative emphasized that the primary responsibility for supporting and defending Ukraine should lie with Europe and other Alliance members.

Read more: US resumes $400 million aid supply to Ukraine, - Hegseth

Colby noted that the PURL initiative is very important, and the U.S. plans to continue supporting it.

"We see that the situation in Ukraine has improved over the past few months. This is critically important," the official added.

Read more: Pentagon has sent military personnel to Ukraine to study combat experience with use of drones, - Hegseth

What is known about PURL?

PURL is a joint U.S.-NATO program designed to quickly provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and ammunition:

Ukraine compiles a priority list of needs (air defense systems, ammunition, missiles, etc.).

NATO and the U.S. review and approve the list.

NATO partner countries (excluding the U.S.) contribute funds to joint financing packages.

The U.S. uses these funds to quickly supply weapons (often from its own stockpiles or production facilities).

Read more: Germany to allocate $400 million for air defence systems and Patriot missiles for Ukraine, - Pistorius