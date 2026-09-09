Nine countries announced new military aid packages for Ukraine following "Ramstein" summit, - Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

Following the 36th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, partner countries announced new contributions and military aid packages for Ukraine. These include air defense missiles, drones, artillery ammunition, and funds for the procurement of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this information is contained in a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense dated September 8.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What aid did Ukraine's partners announce?

Following the meeting, the countries announced the following contributions:

Germany — new shipments of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets, as well as the purchase of drones.

— new shipments of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets, as well as the purchase of drones. United Kingdom — £100 million for the purchase of U.S. weapons through the PURL mechanism. By the end of the year, Ukraine is also set to receive 95,000 drones and tens of thousands of long-range artillery shells.

— £100 million for the purchase of U.S. weapons through the PURL mechanism. By the end of the year, Ukraine is also set to receive 95,000 drones and tens of thousands of long-range artillery shells. The Netherlands — $300 million for the "Drone Line" project and 300 anti-drone missiles.

— $300 million for the "Drone Line" project and 300 anti-drone missiles. Estonia — continuation of military support for Ukraine in 2027 at a level of at least 0.25% of GDP.

— continuation of military support for Ukraine in 2027 at a level of at least 0.25% of GDP. Norway — the previously announced $200 million for the purchase of missiles for the Patriot system.

— the previously announced $200 million for the purchase of missiles for the Patriot system. Spain — €2 million for fuel through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, as well as air defense missiles and artillery ammunition.

— €2 million for fuel through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, as well as air defense missiles and artillery ammunition. Lithuania — $10 million for the PURL mechanism.

— $10 million for the PURL mechanism. Poland — a new €50 million military aid package, which will include, among other things, air defense systems.

— a new €50 million military aid package, which will include, among other things, air defense systems. Sweden — a $28 million support package, of which $14 million will be allocated to PURL.

Read more: Russia’s war against Ukraine may continue for years, Pentagon says

Partners continue to support Ukraine

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian army and strengthening its capabilities.

"The meeting yielded the following results," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.

Among the announced decisions are the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, air defense equipment, drones, artillery ammunition, and funds for the procurement of U.S. weapons through the PURL mechanism.

The partners also confirmed continued military support for Ukraine in 2027 and announced new aid packages.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 50 million euros following the 36th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the "Ramstein" format.