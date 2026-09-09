"Ramstein-36": Poland is preparing 50 million euro aid package for Ukraine

Poland is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth 50 million euros following the 36th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the Ramstein format.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a press release from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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Poland is preparing a new aid package

During the meeting, the partners discussed further strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Key areas of support include air defense, drones, and ammunition.

The Ukrainian side also presented to its partners the War Plan under which the Ukrainian Defense Forces are operating.

Following the meeting, the partner countries announced new contributions to support Ukraine on the battlefield.

Read more: Russia’s war against Ukraine may continue for years, Pentagon says

In particular, Poland is preparing an aid package totaling 50 million euros. Part of this assistance will be allocated to air defense systems.

"Poland is preparing a new aid package totaling 50 million euros," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated.

Read more: On eve of "Ramstein", Ukraine provided NATO with list of its urgent air defense needs

Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

On September 8, during the Ramstein meeting, Germany also announced additional support for Ukraine’s air defense.

Berlin will urgently transfer PAC-2 interceptor missiles from the Bundeswehr’s stockpiles. Germany will also increase deliveries of AIM-9 missiles and continue supplying missiles for the IRIS-T system.

Incidentally, Germany, France, and Poland recently stated that they plan to continue supporting Ukraine and working toward a just and lasting peace. The Weimar Triangle also emphasized its readiness to contribute to reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, particularly within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Read more: Following Ramstein summit, Ukraine could receive $4 billion in aid, - Fedorov