Russia’s losses have exceeded 1.5 million personnel: this is 100 times more than USSR lost in Afghanistan, – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Today, the total combat losses among enemy personnel since the start of the Russian Federation’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine have exceeded 1,500,000 occupiers killed and wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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The cost of war for the Russian Federation

As noted, these are the heaviest losses suffered by the Russian Federation’s army in a single war since the Second World War. This figure exceeds the combined losses of the Soviet and Russian armies in all wars and armed conflicts of the second half of the 20th century and the early 21st century taken together.

"This is ⁠100 times greater than the USSR’s losses in Afghanistan over 10 years. It is ⁠125 times greater than the aggressor’s officially recognised losses in the First and Second Chechen Wars. Behind every recorded Russian casualty stands a specific occupier who entered Ukrainian territory with weapons, and the titanic, daily joint efforts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the entire Ukrainian people," the General Staff emphasised.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,499,390 personnel (+1,410 in past 24 hours), 12,332 tanks, 49,341 artillery systems, and 25,285 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia’s total combat losses since the start of the war to date stand at around 1,500,870 personnel (+1,480 in the last 24 hours), 12,338 tanks, 49,383 artillery systems and 25,290 armoured vehicles.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots strike Russian position with ammunition and personnel using GBU-62 aerial bombs. VIDEO