Power outages have occurred in five regions due to Russian attacks. Enemy attacked vehicle carrying power utility workers in Zaporizhzhia, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions were without power as of this morning.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

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As noted, restoration work is continuing wherever the security situation allows.

Attack on power workers

Unfortunately, the enemy continues to attack not only our energy infrastructure but also our power workers. In the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy UAV attacked a service vehicle carrying power workers. They were on their way to restore power to one of the region’s communities. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Occupiers attacked energy sector in four regions: network restrictions are possible in Odesa region, - Ministry of Energy

No scheduled power outages are expected

No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any changes to the power supply.

"We ask that, if possible, you shift your peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.—and limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the power grid," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Read more: Russian strikes again damage power system: consumers in five regions are without electricity, restrictions are in effect in Odesa region