Launch site for attack UAVs, "Mangust" boat, enemy reconnaissance assets, and warehouses were struck, - General Staff

On September 8 and during the night of September 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strike on Donetsk

A facility used by the occupiers for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck in the Donetsk area.

Strike on a boat in Crimea

In Kozacha Bay, Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a Project 12150 "Mangust" high-speed patrol boat was struck. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Project 12150 "Mangust" high-speed patrol boat is a Russian patrol boat designed for patrolling, securing maritime areas, and engaging small targets. It is approximately 20 meters long, has a maximum speed of up to 50 knots (over 90 km/h), and carries a crew of up to 6 people.

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In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, in Olenivka, a radio-electronic reconnaissance antenna complex was struck, and in Vitino, an antenna in the radio-transparent dome of a separate command-and-measurement complex was hit.

In addition, a UAV depot was struck in Dokuchaevsk, Donetsk Oblast; an ammunition depot belonging to the "Rubicon" unit was struck in Fashchivka, Luhansk Oblast; and another enemy ammunition depot was struck in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast.

"The extent of the damage is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff noted.

Read more: Launch sites for attack UAVs and enemy command posts in occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff