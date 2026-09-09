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News negotiations with Russia
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Kremlin admits there is currently no plan to end war against Ukraine

Kremlin has no plan to end Ukraine war, hopes for trilateral talks

The Kremlin said it currently has neither a formal plan nor a "roadmap" to end the war Russia launched against Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow expects trilateral talks to resume soon.

Russian propaganda media, including Interfax, reported this, citing the Russian dictator's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the reports, Peskov declined to publicly discuss possible terms of a settlement, citing the absence of a specific document.

"We would not like to and will not discuss any points publicly, especially since there are currently no, shall we say, formal, coherent programmes or roadmaps," he said.

At the same time, Peskov claims there is a "general initiative" and a "general political desire" to resume trilateral talks.

"We hope these talks will resume in the near term," the Kremlin spokesperson added.

Read more: Russia expects to "break" Ukraine with large-scale winter strikes and force it to make concessions – Zelenskyy

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Peskov Dmitry (541) Victory plan (46) war in Ukraine (5241)
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