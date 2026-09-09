"Deepest strike of entire war": Special Operations Forces confirm strikes on two Russian plants 3,000 km from Ukraine

On 9 September, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck two major facilities in Russia’s gas condensate industry – the Novy Urengoy Gas Condensate Preparation and Transportation Plant and the Purovsky Gas Condensate Processing Plant. Special Operations Forces drones travelled more than 3,000 kilometres to reach the targets.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Deepest strike of the war

According to the report, the Special Operations Forces carried out the deepest strike inside Russia since the start of the war.

Both facilities are located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, one of Russia’s key oil and gas production regions. Special Operations Forces drones travelled more than 3,000 kilometres to reach the targets.

"Until today, this was considered absolutely safe rear territory for the aggressor," the Special Operations

Importance of the facilities for Russia’s gas-condensate industry

The facilities are of critical importance to the gas-condensate industry. The plants prepare and process significant volumes of gas condensate extracted from the Yamal fields.

The Novy Urengoy Gas Condensate Preparation and Transportation Plant has a designed capacity of 19.5 million tonnes of feedstock per year, while the Purovsky Gas Condensate Processing Plant processed 13.4 million tonnes of gas condensate in 2025.

The Special Operations Forces noted that the gas-condensate industry is an important component of Russia’s economy and generates revenue for the aggressor’s budget.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to successfully implement Ukraine’s long-range sanctions against Russia, reducing its ability to wage a war of conquest," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy naval base ’Novorossiysk’ has been struck, - General Staff

Background

It was reported earlier that, on 9 September, drones struck a plant in the city of Novy Urengoy in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug where condensate is prepared for transportation — more than 3,000 km from Ukraine’s border.

Watch more: Drones attack Yamal in Russia for first time: plant burns in Novy Urengoy. VIDEO&PHOTOS