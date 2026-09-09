Drones attack Yamal in Russia for first time: plant burns in Novy Urengoy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On September 9, a plant in the city of Novy Urengoy in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where condensate is prepared for transportation, came under a drone attack more than 3,000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Local Governor Dmitry Artyukhov reported the attack, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

The governor said that no one was injured as a result of "falling debris." Russian authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Artem Zhoga said that a Ukrainian drone had attempted to attack a fuel and energy facility in Yamal. He did not specify which facility was targeted.





According to the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, the target of the attack was the Novy Urengoy condensate preparation plant, located more than 3,200 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

"Guess who covered more than 3,300 km and successfully hit the target," Ukrainian defence company Fire Point confirmed the strike.

Read more: Putin calls Ukraine’s partners "accomplices in terrorism" over Zelenskyy’s warning about Russian aviation

More about the plant

The plant is located at the centre of the unique Urengoy field and receives additional condensate via the Yamburg-Urengoy and Zapolyarnoye-Novy Urengoy condensate pipelines.

The facility is one of the key elements of the region's gas condensate infrastructure. The plant has a design capacity of about 19.5 million tonnes of feedstock per year.

According to OSINT analysts, after the attack, the plant began depressurising the system, and a flare is burning at the site.

Watch more: Explosions have been heard in Sochi: port has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS